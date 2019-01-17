× New Mandatory Evacuation Orders Issued in Holy Fire Burn Areas

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some Holy Fire burn areas as another round of showers hit the area Thursday morning.

Cal Fire gave the update in an emergency alert, which included the following zones:

Amorose

Alberhill

Glen Ivy A

Glen Ivy B

Glen Eden

Grace

Horsethief A

Laguna A

Maitri

McVicker A

Rice

Withrow A

People in these zones must leave immediately, the alert stated.

An evacuation center is open at Temescal Canyon High School, located at 28755 El toro Rd. in Lake Elsinore.

Small animals are being accepted at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

Residents who need to evacuate large animals contact Riverside County Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

A flash flood watch is in place through Thursday afternoon, which could bring sudden debris flows to the burn areas, the National Weather Service stated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.