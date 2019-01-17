World Renowned Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones joined us live to talk about what has changed and what still needs to be done 25 years after the Northridge Earthquake.
Northridge Earthquake 25 Years Later With Dr. Lucy Jones
-
Despite Threat of Big Earthquake, Many Cities Ignore the Danger
-
25 Years Ago: Watch KTLA’s Newscast From the 1994 Morning the Northridge Earthquake Left the L.A. Region Devastated
-
Remembering the Deadly, Destructive Northridge Earthquake on the 25th Anniversary
-
25th Anniversary of the Northridge Earthquake With SOS Survival Products
-
6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Leaves More Than 500 Injured in Iran
-
-
Bay Area Wakes to Earthquake for Second Straight Morning
-
Hundreds of Aftershocks Shake Alaskans Following Big Quake
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, November 24th, 2018
-
Woman Killed, Driver Sought in Deadly Northridge Hit-And-Run
-
Earthquake Early Warning App for Los Angeles Is Now Available for Downloading
-
-
Mayor Has Controversial Plan for Sex Offenders on Halloween
-
L.A.’s Numerous Faults Pose Challenge for Earthquake Early Warning System
-
2 Powerful Earthquakes — Including a Magnitude 7.0 — Rock Anchorage, Alaska; Buildings, Roads Damaged