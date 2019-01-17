Flooding Expected as Rain-Swollen Ventura River Rises 10 Feet in 3 Hours, Weather Service Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stretch of the Ventura River is in danger of overflowing after rising 10 feet in three hours as heavy rain drenched the area Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

By 8:50 a.m., the river had reached above flood stage at Foster Park, the weather service tweeted. A flood warning is in effect through the morning

The Ventura Beach RV Park near Highway 101 was evacuated amid expectations of minor flooding there from the rain-swollen river.

Approximately 50 campers were relocated to the Ventura state beach parking lot.

In addition to the campground evacuation, West Main Street at Peking Street has been shut down until further notice, according to the Ventura Police Department.

A number of evacuation orders are in effect in burn areas from Riverside County to Santa Barbara County as a significant storm brought rain to the region for a fourth consecutive day.

Several major roads were also closed as the wet weather triggered mudslides and debris flows.

Precipitation is expected to last through Thursday afternoon before tapering off in the evening, forecasters said.