Rainfall Prompts Health Advisory for L.A. County Beaches Near Storm Drains, Creeks, Rivers

Los Angeles health officials are urging the public to avoid the water in areas of L.A. County beaches that are near creeks, rivers, and storm drains, as those areas are prone to high levels of bacteria, chemicals, trash, debris and other hazardous materials.

Recent heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have likely brought contaminants and debris from city streets and mountain areas.

Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only impact a small portion of the beach, officials said in a news release, so “anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing.”

The advisory will be in effect until at least Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 a.m. and may be extended depending on rainfall.

The latest information can be found by calling L.A. County’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662, or at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.