Heavy rainfall saturated the ground in Echo Park Thursday, causing the retaining wall outside a hillside apartment building to come crashing down onto two cars. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 17, 2019.
Retaining Wall Collapses Outside Echo Park Apartment Building
