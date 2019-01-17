Riverside Police Searching for Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

The Riverside Police Department released a sketch of a man who reportedly approached a high school student and demanded that she go with him and threatened to harm her if she did not comply.

The incident happened when around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday when a female student from Arlington High School was walking to school on Jackson Street near Saguaro Road when a man she didn’t know came up behind her, police said.

The suspect told her to go with him and threatened to harm her if she tried to run away. As the victim backed away from the suspect, he fled south on Jackson Street toward Lincoln Avenue.

The student immediately told school officials and the Riverside Police Department school resource officer.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 20 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8-inches tall, skinny build, and had a small tattoo under his right eye that could have been a teardrop. He also had some type of tattooing on his right cheek, but the student could not tell what it was.

He was last seen wearing a blue camouflage style jacket, dark jeans, and a dark beanie.

Anyone with information is urged to contact School Resource Officer Ian Crocker at 951-353-7947, or jcrocker@riversideca.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.