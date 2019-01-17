× San Bernardino Caretaker Arrested After Allegedly Using Stun Gun to Abuse Mentally Disabled Adult

A caretaker accused of using a stun gun to abuse a mentally disabled adult was arrested in San Bernardino Wednesday.

The caretaker, identified as 52-year-old Dewaina Cunningham, was taken into custody following an investigation into a report of physical and mental abuse at an adult board and care home located in the 6100 block of Blythe Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Surveillance video recorded in November shows Cunningham using a stun gun to mentally intimidate and physically assault the unidentified victim, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Detectives interviewed Cunningham and arrested her on suspicion of dependent adult abuse.

Cunningham had worked at the home for about one year and was responsible for the care of dependent adults.

Authorities have released her photo in an attempt to identify any possible additional victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.