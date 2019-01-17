Suspected Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother of 3 in Silver Lake: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of a 57-year-old wife and mother in Silver Lake, police announced Thursday.

Detectives arrested the suspected driver -- who has not been identified yet -- one day after Christina Garcia was fatally struck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Hyperion Avenue.

The victim's relatives told KTLA that Garcia had been on her daily morning walk, something that had been part of her routine for the past 15 years.

Video showed the tan sedan spinning out across northbound lanes after losing control along Hyperion. The car struck a parking sign, trash cans and then the victim, who was standing on the sidewalk.

She may have stopped at the time to collect recyclables, which she did occasionally to help pay for her daughter's college tuition, according to family members.

The footage shows the driver exiting the vehicle to inspect the damage. He is then seen getting back into the car and speeding off, leaving the woman to die alone on the sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether the man even knew someone had been struck by his car, LAPD Detective Campos said.

Garcia was later found deceased near a trash can.

LAPD was initially called to the scene by firefighters over concern that Garcia's body made have been moved because of the way she was positioned amid the debris. Her death was first investigated as suspicious until police realized she had been struck by a car.

The loss has been difficult for the woman's close-knit family, which includes a husband and three adult children.

"My dad has a heart condition," Garcia's eldest child, Edwin Aleman, told KTLA. "We didn't really want to tell him, especially because they were married for 38 years. They've known each other since they were children."

While the entire family is heartbroken, Garcia's youngest daughter in particular was not doing well, according to a GoFundMe account set up to pay for the woman's funeral. The two were best friends, according to the page.

Aleman expressed hope on Wednesday that the driver would turn himself in.

"I know it's scary, especially when you hit something or someone, and the first thing you come up with is maybe panic and you just want to flee the scene," he said. "It's understandable, but I want him to find it in his heart to hopefully come forward."

Police have not provided any details about the arrest, but were expected to release more information after the suspect is booked.