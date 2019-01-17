The News Director’s Office: Marc Malkin, “Variety” Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc Malkin is the Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor for Variety. Marc joins Jason and Bobby in the News Director’s Office to talk about “Awards Season,” and offer up his predictions for the Oscars. He also opens up about coming out publicly announcing his battle with HIV, and shares the story of how one the biggest stories he broke this year involves Melissa McCarthy and a cache of ham & cheese sandwiches.

