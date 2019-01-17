Woman Mauled to Death by 4 Dogs She Was Caring For in Her Joshua Tree-Area Home

A 70-year-old woman died Wednesday after being attacked by four dogs that she was caring for in her Joshua Tree-area home, officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:10 p.m. at the woman’s home in the 59000 block of Sunflower Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, Lana Bergman, was mauled by four dogs who she had helped take care of over the past year. She died from her injuries a short time later, officials said.

The dogs belong to a man who lives with Bergman and her husband. The dogs were taken by animal control officers after the attack.

“There is no indication the dogs were neglected, as they appeared well cared for,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release Thursday. They added that it is unknown what prompted the attack.

No further information about the incident was released.