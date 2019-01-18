3 Sought in Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery in Pico Rivera

Three masked men used hammers to smash open display cases at a Pico Rivera jewelry store before fleeing with valuables on Friday evening, officials said.

Daniel's Jewelers in the Pico Rivera Towne Center in Pico Rivera, as pictured in a Google Street View image in April of 2017.

The smash-and-grab robbery took place about 7:50 p.m. at Daniel’s Jewelers, in the Pico Rivera Towne Center along Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’ Department Lt. Robert Westfall said.

The robbers were last seen driving east in a silver Hyundai Sonata, the lieutenant said.

