911 Call Released in Death of UC Irvine Student: 'He Just Drank Too Much'

Friends of 18-year-old Noah Domingo frantically tried to revive him before paramedics arrived and declared the UC Irvine freshman dead, according to newly released 911 calls.

“Someone is not breathing. They’re not OK,” the caller tells the 911 dispatcher. “Their whole body is like blue right now.”

Domingo, who grew up in La Crescenta, died after a party at a home in Irvine on Jan. 12, prompting the immediate suspension of his fraternity. The Orange County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy and waiting for toxicology reports to officially determine his cause of death.

In the seven-minute 911 recording, the caller says Domingo “just drank too much.”

