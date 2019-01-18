Live: Memorial Service for Slain Rookie Police Officer Natalie Corona
Driver, 2 Passengers Climb Out of Car After High-Speed Pursuit on 60 Freeway Ends With Box Truck Tearing Off Door

Posted 10:46 AM, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, January 18, 2019

A driver involved in a high-speed pursuit along the 60 Freeway had to climb out of his car after a box truck tore off the door as the chase was coming to an end.

Authorities have guns drawn after a pursuit ends near the 60 Freeway on Jan. 18, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

As the driver was attempting to get off a the freeway at Peck Road in South El Monte, he was stuck between a truck, causing the truck to crash into the car.

The truck tore off the driver side door, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver had to climb out of the vehicle after he stopped on the offramp and San Bernardino Sheriff's officials took him into custody.

Two passengers also had to climb out of the crushed driver's side while deputies held their guns out.

It is unclear what the driver was wanted on suspicion of when the pursuit began.

The driver's side door of a car involved in a high-speed pursuit is torn off after being stuck next to a box truck in South El Monte on Jan. 18, 2019. (Credit KTLA)

