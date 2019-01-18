× Botox, Lip Filler Treatments From Fake Nurse in Shasta County Left Patients Disfigured, Prosecutors Say

A Northern California woman who prosecutors say posed as a nurse to give patients Botox injections and other cosmetic treatments that left them with “significant facial deformities” was charged with multiple felonies this week.

Susan Ann Tancreto, 60, told clients at a Redding day spa that she was a nurse working for Dr. Larry Pyle before she injected Botox and other substances into their faces and lips, according to court documents. However, Shasta County prosecutors said she has never been licensed as a nurse.

Tancreto is facing eight felony counts, including mayhem, battery with serious bodily injury, unlicensed practice of medicine, selling/transporting a controlled substance and dissuading a witness. She has pleaded not guilty.

The California Department of Consumer Affairs and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began investigating Tancreto after they received a complaint. Investigators discovered that Tancreto purchased Botox — a prescription drug — online from other countries and directly from Pyle and then used the drug in the procedures.

