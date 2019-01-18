Video Shows Bystanders, Officials Working to Rescue Whale Stranded on Malibu’s Zuma Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County lifeguards assisted in rescuing a beached pygmy sperm whale in Malibu after a group of good Samaritans banded together in multiple attempts to save the marine mammal's life Friday morning.

It was unclear how long the whale had been stranded on Zuma Beach, but Sky5 first spotted the beached animal just before 8:15 a.m. near Tower 14.

Within minutes, a group of four people were frantically working to push the whale out to sea, aerial video showed.

Their efforts, however, were stymied by the high surf that was pounding the Southern California coastline on Friday, as each crashing wave brought the animal back to the shore.

More bystanders near the beach steadily went down to the water to help; at one point, nearly a dozen people were working together to get the whale further into the ocean.

Soon after, an individual could be seen swimming into the pounding waves alongside the marine creature as attempts to save it grew increasingly desperate. But the whale appeared to be struggling and kept moving back toward the beach.

Other people also tried to help the until officials arrived at the scene.

Aerial footage showed lifeguards brining makeshift gurney to the water around 9 a.m. and rescuing the whale, who was placed into an awaiting California Wildlife Center van.

Capt. Remy Smith with L.A. County Lifeguards confirmed to KTLA that his agency as well as personnel from the Wildlife Center went to the scene to rescue the 12-foot beached whale.

The animal's condition was not immediately known, but the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguards Division tweeted that it was monitoring the whale's progress.

It is also unclear if the marine mammal may have been sick or injured.

No additional information was immediately released.

Pygmy Sperm whale rescued at #ZumaBeach by @LACoLifeguards and @CAWildlife we are monitoring progress at this time. pic.twitter.com/zOY6vlFqzX — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) January 18, 2019