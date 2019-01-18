California African American Museum & Martin Luther King Jr. Exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the California African American Museum to explore the exhibition LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963, which tells the story of how on May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. The event was named the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” described as one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, predating the famous 1963 March on Washington.

The Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 was part of a full day of support for racial equality and attracted celebrities Dorothy Dandridge, Rita Moreno, Paul Newman, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Gregory, and other notable supporters of King. Earlier that day, King attended First African Methodist Episcopal church and was the guest of honor for an evening reception where Los Angeles luminaries such as Marlon Brando were in attendance.

By the way, California African American Museum presents MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION, Monday, January 21st, 2019, from 10am to 5pm. The daylong event is free!

