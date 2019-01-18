Cooking With Vera: Cherry Junk Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This recipe came from Mary Bryant of Rochester, New York. She said the minute it came out of the oven the kids were standing by with their forks ready to chow, and I can completely understand why.

It is so simple we put a clock on it just so you can see how quickly it comes together. I didn’t even spray the 9X13 inch pan before we started!

My husband said it made the house smell like Cherry Pop Tarts!

While this is delicious as is, the next time I make it, I’m going to try making it with chocolate cake mix. Get creative! Why not.

Cherry Junk Cake:

4 ingredients! That’s all:

• 1 box of yellow cake mix

• 1 stick of butter or vegan butter

• 2 cans of cherry pie filling

• ½ cup of chopped walnuts

Directions:

• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

• Spray a 9"x13" cake pan with non-stick spray, like Pam

• Use a pastry blender to cut the stick of butter into the cake mix until crumbly

• Reserve 1 cup of the crumbly cake mix

• Spread the remainder into a 9"x13" pan and work it up the sides

• Spread the cherry pie filling onto the cake mix

• Combine the reserved cup of cake mix with the chopped walnuts and spread over the cherry filling, like a crumble

• Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes

• Done!