Deputies Seize Marijuana Products, Cash, Firearms From Alleged Unlicensed Delivery Service in Santa Barbara County

A sheriff’s deputy making a traffic stop in Santa Barbara County on Friday afternoon found the driver to be allegedly involved in an illegal cannabis delivery service, leading to the seizure of $60,000 worth of marijuana products, thousands in cash, and two unlicensed firearms, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

During a traffic stop for speeding in the city of Beullton, a deputy noticed an open container of marijuana inside the vehicle. A further search revealed the driver was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana without a valid cannabis license.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau, Cannabis Compliance & Enforcement Team arrived and discovered the driver was part of an unlicensed delivery service based in San Luis Obispo County, according to the news release. The driver was also under the legal age to possess marijuana.

Detectives found and seized over $60,000 in cannabis products, including buds, vape pends, and edibles. Approximately $7,600 in cash was seized, along with two unlicensed firearms.

Arrests in this case are pending, the sheriff’s department said, and the investigation remains ongoing.