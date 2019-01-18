Garcetti Appointee Named in FBI’s L.A. City Hall Corruption Probe Resigns

An appointee of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti who was named in a federal search warrant filed in the FBI’s ongoing City Hall corruption probe resigned from his post Friday.

Joel Jacinto, who sits on the five-member Board of Public Works, submitted a resignation letter to the mayor on Friday but did not give a reason for his departure. Los Angeles City Clerk Holly Wolcott, whose office received a copy of the letter, said the resignation was effective immediately.

Jacinto and his wife, Ave Jacinto, were among 13 people named in the warrant, which was filed in federal court in November and reviewed by The Times last week. The warrant said agents were seeking evidence related to an investigation into an array of potential crimes, including bribery, kickbacks and extortion, possibly involving those people.

Garcetti named Jacinto to the public works board in 2015, saying he expected him to “improve life for Angelenos” and ensure the city was working efficiently. Board members oversee such issues as street repairs, trash pickup and the city’s sewer system, earning a salary of more than $160,000 annually.

