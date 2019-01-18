High Surf to Pound California Coast Friday, Bringing ‘Deadly Rip Currents’ With It

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain has moved out, but high surf is expected to continue pounding the Southern California coast for another day Friday.

High surf warnings and coastal flood advisories are in place for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 9 p.m.

In Los Angeles County, waves between 10 and 15 feet are expected Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Twelve to 17-foot sets will hit in Ventura County.

The surf will begin to subside Friday afternoon but still remain above average through Saturday morning.

The tallest waves will be arriving on west facing beaches, the Weather Service stated.

Minor coastal flooding is a possible due to the large surf. Forecasters are also calling for significant beach erosion before tides return to normal.

Further north along the Central Coast, massive waves will reach between 20 and 26 feet.

Swimmers and surfers should watch out for deadly rip currents, which can quickly pull a person out to sea, the Weather Service stated.

Inexperienced beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water.

Damaging surf of 20-26 feet expected across west-northwest facing beaches of #CentralCoast tonight through Friday. Moderate coastal flooding and significant beach erosion likely near high tide Fri morning. #SBAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/iEWgChV5rB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 18, 2019