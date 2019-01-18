Massive Waves Damage Coastal Homes in Ventura

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some homes along the coast were pounded by waves the past few days, some even resulting in damage.

A high surf advisory is in effect for numerous beaches across the region.

KTLA's Steve Kuzj spoke with residents in Ventura, where waves caused damage to numerous homes.

Waves 12 to 17 feet high pounded the Ventura coastline Friday morning.

One homeowner said it sounded like a bomb went off, and when he checked out back, his deck was in shambles.

Neighbors said high tide added about 6 feet to the ocean, which then added waves up to 17 feet high -- enough to overtake a 2-story house.

The homes are built on top of a seawall for added protection. Neighbors said it's very rare that wave top the wall.

"To wake up and look on the cameras and see your whole deck destroyed like a bomb went off is kind of shocking," homeowner Michael Hoch said. "My neighbor over here, part of his deck collapsed, and two doors down, they had some debris go through their sliding door and they got water in their house as well. A jacuzzi three houses down, full jacuzzi, flipped upside down. That's the power of the ocean. It's got to be a ton, literally."

High surf warnings and coastal flood advisories are expected to remain in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 9 p.m. Friday.