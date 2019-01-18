Officials Rescue Horse Trapped in Dumpster in Huntington Beach

Rescuers hoisted a horse to safety after it became stuck in a dumpster in Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon.
The mishap unfolded shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a stable near Ellis Avenue and Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach Fire Department officials said.
"Rodeo" the horse slipped out of his enclosure and ended up stepping off of raised platform and into a dumpster, a witness told KTLA.
Nearly two hours later, officials managed to pull Rodeo out of the dumpster with the aid of a forklift and a harness system. The animal appeared to have suffered no significant injuries.
33.693822 -118.006192