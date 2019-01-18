Officials Rescue Horse Trapped in Dumpster in Huntington Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rescuers hoisted a horse to safety after it became stuck in a dumpster in Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon.

The mishap unfolded shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a stable near Ellis Avenue and Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach Fire Department officials said.

"Rodeo" the horse slipped out of his enclosure and ended up stepping off of raised platform and into a dumpster, a witness told KTLA.

Nearly two hours later, officials managed to pull Rodeo out of the dumpster with the aid of a forklift and a harness system. The animal appeared to have suffered no significant injuries.

Video clip of today’s horse rescue. pic.twitter.com/bbtUNteHt7 — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 19, 2019

The horse has been successfully rescued. No injuries to the horse or any rescuers. Thanks to OCFA Heavy Rescue Team. HB4 has dissolved Stable IC. @OCFA_PIO #huntingtonbeach. pic.twitter.com/9lPyrfI69A — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 19, 2019