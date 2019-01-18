× SoCal Edison Sues Santa Barbara County Over Deadly Mudslides as It Battles Dozens of Lawsuits

Southern California Edison — fighting dozens of legal claims related to the Montecito mudslides that followed the Thomas fire — is pointing the blame on Santa Barbara County and Caltrans for failing to prepare for deadly debris flows they knew were inevitable.

More than 75 lawsuits have been filed against Edison for allegedly igniting the fire, which denuded the slopes above Montecito, making them vulnerable to catastrophic erosion during a heavy storm. On Jan 8. 2018, as downpours soaked the mountainsides, boulder-filled debris tore through the wealthy town, killing 23 people and destroying 130 homes.

On Friday, the public utility sued the county and state agencies alleging that despite decades of warnings, the agencies did not build adequate catchment basins and channels, built low bridges that became choke points and didn’t order historic flood zones to evacuate when the storm was approaching. Edison is seeking to have them share any liabilities it faces from the disaster.

The agencies’ “poor planning and mismanagement spanning from decades prior to the Montecito Mudslides all the way through the final hours … directly and proximately caused all or some of the damages that Plaintiffs now seek to recover from Edison,” the company alleged.

