Suspect Arrested in String of 5 San Gabriel Valley 7-Eleven Store Robberies

Deputies arrested a man in connection with a five early-morning robberies at San Gabriel Valley 7-Eleven stores on Friday after catching him the midst of a sixth attempted heist, authorities said.

Julian Larsuel, 19, was booked on suspicion of multiple counts of robbery when a deputy interrupted a crime in progress shortly before 3 a.m. at a Hacienda Heights convenience store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Hugo Reynaga said. His city of residence was not available.

In the two hours or so prior to his arrest, Larsuel is also accused of carrying out armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Covina, West Covina, Baldwin Park, La Puente and City of Industry, law enforcement officials said.

Larsuel first showed up about 1:10 a.m. at a Covina 7-Eleven store at Vincent Avenue and Badillo Street, Covina police Sgt. Keith Sutherland said. He pulled a handgun on the clerk working behind the register, demanded cash and fled with several hundred dollars.

The serial bandit then showed up about 1:20 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at 235 N. Azusa Ave., just north of the 10 Freeway in West Covina, West Covina Police Department Sgt. Michelle Figueroa said.

He brandished a handgun and demanded cash, ultimately fleeing with several hundred dollars, Figueroa said.

A third robbery took place just before 2 a.m. at a Baldwin Park 7-Eleven at Puente and Pacific avenues, according to Baldwin Park police Sgt. Shawn Blackburn. As in the other crimes, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

Apparently unsatisfied with the take from the three robberies, officials said Larsuel continued working his way southeast as he targeted 7-Eleven stores, officials said.

A robber of the same description turned up just after 2 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store at Sunset Avenue and Amar Road in La Puente, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Hugo Reynaga said.

After robbing the La Puente business, he turned his attention to another store at Gale and Stimpson avenues in the City of Industry, where a fifth robbery was reported about 2:30 a.m., according to Reynaga.

Deputies has begun checking on area 7-Eleven stores after noticing the trend, Reynaga said.

The tactic paid off when a deputy arrived at a location at Hacienda Boulevard and Tetley Street in Hacienda Heights about 3 a.m., he said.

The deputy spotted a man matching the description of the serial robber at the front counter of the store, Reynaga said. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

Upon speaking with the clerk, deputies learned the man had tossed a handgun into a trashcan upon seeing the deputy drive into the parking lot, the lieutenant said. The gun, ultimately determined to be a BB gun or other replica, was recovered, along with a significant amount of cash.

Investigators linked Larsuel to all five robberies and the one attempted robbery, Reynaga said.

Larsuel’s bail was set at $165,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in the El Monte branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to Los Angeles County booking records.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.