Vandals Smash Windows of Vehicles Parked in North Hollywood Condo Complex, Spray-Paint 'Trump' on Pavement

The windows of several cars were smashed and defaced with graffiti overnight inside an underground carport at a North Hollywood condominium complex, police said Friday.

Eight vehicles in the 10900 block of Hartsook Street were damaged in the incident, which was reported about 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The rear windows of at least four of the vehicles were smashed, police said. One car had the letter “U” spray-painted in red on the rear window before the glass was broken.

Vandals also spray-painted expletives on the pavement in the carport and scrawled the words “Trump” and “Rules.”

