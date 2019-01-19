After Weeks of Delays, ULA Set to Launch Spy Satellite From Vandenberg

A rocket carrying a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was set to launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Saturday following weeks of delays.

The United Launch Alliance said the 233-foot-tall Delta IV Heavy rocket will lift off at 11:05 a.m.

The group initially planned to send the spy satellite into space on Dec. 7. It encountered technical issues that prompted ULA to delay the launch multiple times since then, with a Dec. 8 mission aborted just seven seconds before liftoff.

ULA on Jan. 5 delayed the launch indefinitely before it was given a unanimous “go” on Friday, according to the group’s website.

A 70 percent chance of favorable weather condition is in the forecast on Saturday. Typically, rockets can been seen across Southern California within minutes of liftoff from the Central Coast air base.