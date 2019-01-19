× Bay Area Couple Who Fell to Their Deaths in Yosemite Were Intoxicated, Autopsy Reports Show

A Bay Area couple who died after falling from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park were intoxicated at the time, according to autopsy reports.

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and his wife, Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, died Oct. 25 after plunging about 800 feet from Taft Point, park officials said. The husband and wife were citizens of India who were living in the U.S.

The couple died of “multiple injuries to the head, neck, chest and abdomen, sustained by a fall from a mountain,” Dr. Sung-Ook Baik, a forensic pathologist in the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, wrote in his Jan. 4 report, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Viswanath and Moorthy were “intoxicated with ethyl alcohol prior to death,” Baik said in the document, which included toxicology reports. Ethyl alcohol is found in beer, wine and hard liquor.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.