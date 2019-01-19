Car Smashes Through Kitchen of Wilmington Apartment

A car speared into the side of a Wilmington apartment on Saturday, causing serious damage but resulting in no injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 1:10 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the 1000 block of North Gulf Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A car had slammed into the first floor of the apartment, piercing through the wall end ending up with its front end sticking into the home’s kitchen.

An Urban Search and Rescue Team responded to shore up the compromised structure, allowing residents of other units in the affected building to remain safely, officials said. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety officials were expected to deal with the damaged building.

The cause of the crash was not available.