Driver Sought in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash Along 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a person just outside a stopped vehicle along the westbound 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Just after 7:30 p.m., a car was stopped along the right shoulder of the freeway just east of the Archibald exit and a person was outside of the vehicle when he or she was struck and killed by another passing vehicle, said CHP Officer Ronald Burch. A body was later seen lying on the ground just outside the driver’s side door of a smashed yellow sedan.

As CHP officers arrived to the scene, they learned of local police receiving another call about a vehicle less than a mile away near Liberty Street off of Lemon Avenue, Burch said. The vehicle had been abandoned and had significant damage from a traffic collision.

Burch said investigators determined it was the same vehicle involved in the nearby deadly hit-and-run. No one was inside the vehicle.

“We are currently still searching for the driver of that vehicle,” Burch said.

Officials have not released information about why the victim’s vehicle was stopped on the freeway. No description of the suspect vehicle or the hit-and-run driver have been released and neither has the identity of the victim.