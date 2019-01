Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Longtime KTLA feature reporter Gayle Anderson received a lifetime was honored with a lifetime achievement award during the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California's Golden Mike Awards in Studio City on Saturday night.

KTLA also received an award for best 60-minute newscast, as well as awards for reporting, light reporting, editing and writing.

This segment appeared on the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 19, 2019.