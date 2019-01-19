Liquor Store Clerk Shot and Critically Wounded During Robbery in Montebello

Two masked robbers shot and critically wounded a Montebello liquor store worker during a struggle over the business’ cash register on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting and apparent robbery attempt took place about 10:30 p.m. at Garfield Liquor, on Whittier Boulevard just east of Garfield Avenue, Montebello Police Department Lt. Christopher Cervantes said.

Two people, possibly a man and a woman, entered the store wearing masks, he said.

“There was a struggle over the cash register,” the lieutenant said. “During the struggle, one of the suspects fired at the clerk.”

The victim, described as a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Cervantes said.

It was not clear whether the attackers escaped with anything.

Investigators continued seeking witnesses and evidence on Saturday, he said. A detailed suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information can reach the Montebello police at 323-887-1313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.