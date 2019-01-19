Man Wounded in La Habra Shooting

A man suffered a wound to his leg in a Friday night shooting in La Habra, officials said.

Police received a 911 call about 11:20 p.m. reporting someone had been shot in the 2400 block of West Whittier Boulevard, just west of Beach Boulevard, the La Habra Police Department said in a written said.

“Officers arrived at the location and discovered a male in his early-30s suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg,” the statement said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive was available Saturday.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is urged to contact La Habra police Detective Ricardo Rodriguez at 562-383-4300. Anonymous tips maya also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.