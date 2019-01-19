Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 57 Freeway in Brea

A motorcyclist died following a crash on the 57 Freeway in Brea on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The northbound 57 Freeway, just north of Imperial Highway, in Fullerton, as pictured in a Google Street View image in July of 2017.

The crash was first reported about 5:40 p.m. on the northbound 57 Freeway, just north of Imperial Highway, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Officials looking into whether the motorcyclist had been involved in a collision with another vehicle or a solo crash, logs show.

Authorities initially shut down all northbound traffic lanes following the crash. The carpool lane had reopened by 6:30 p.m., and the rest of traffic lanes were back up and running by 8 p.m.

This story has been updated to correct the city in which the crash occurred.

 

 

 

