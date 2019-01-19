Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Car on 10 Freeway in Redlands

A man died after he was struck by a car after witness reported seeing him dart across lanes of the 10 Freeway in Redlands on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The collision took place about 6:45 p.m. on the eastbound freeway near Orange Street, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Witnesses reported seeing the man jump a fence on the south side of the freeway and run across lanes toward the center divider before being hit, logs show.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Only the right-hand lane of eastbound traffic had been reopened to traffic as of 9 p.m. as the investigation continued, according to the CHP.

The circumstances of the collision were being investigated by the CHP’s San Bernardino-area office.