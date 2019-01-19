Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 19th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Saturday! It's NOT RAINING! YEAH! This gives us an opportunity to get out and about to enjoy and explore some of the new events happening around town on the SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list! Take a look!

Are You Ready for the Next Disaster?

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11,

Van Nuys

1-800-479-7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly Northridge Earthquake, which cause more than 20-billions dollars in damage. Are you ready for the NEXT earthquake?...the NEXT wildfires?...the NEXT flood? One resource is Jeff Edelstein of SOS Survival Products, who has been teaching Southern Californians since 1989 how to protect themselves and prepare for all kinds of emergencies.

He‘s says there’s both new technology as well as practical information and products most of us forget or never knew!

Edelstein’s company also offers classes to give us guidance. To see the complete of classes, as well as services and products available at SOS Survival Products, check the website: http://www.sosproducts.com

Free Admission!

Cats on Glass Gallery

1147 South Hope Street

Los Angeles

http://www.CatsOnGlassGallery.com

This is different! It’s a cat adoption event! CATS ON GLASS is happening in downtown Los Angeles. For a suggested ten-dollar donation, which is being donated to spcaLA, we can explore a larger-than-life-cat display. All of the cats and kittens are available from the spcaLA for adoption.

Meet your feline Friend for Life from Noon to 8pm. For more information take a look at the catsonglassgallery.com website.

27th Annual Empowerment Congress Summit

1731 East 120th Street

Los Angeles

213 346 3247

http://www.EmpowermentCongress.org

In observance of this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday weekend, the 27th Annual Empowerment Congress Summit is underway in downtown Los Angeles.

Guest speakers include Congresswoman Karen Bass, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and Humboldt County Supervisor Virginia Bass. The event is hosted by Dominique DiPrima of 102.3, KJLH.

Exhibition Extended!

Free!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

Last weekend, I told you “PHOTO ARK: ONE MAN’S QUEST TO DOCUMENT THE WORLD’S ANIMALS” was closing at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. Good news! This educational exhibition has been extended now through Monday, January 21st, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This is a multiyear project led by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His life mission is to photograph every species living in the world’s zoo and wildlife sanctuaries to encourage conservation and protection.

So far, he has visited more than 40 countries, creating an archive of global diversity that includes portraits of more than 8,000 species.

This extraordinary exhibition is free!

Monster Energy Supercross @ 6:30pm

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

2000 East Gene Autry Way

Anaheim

http://www.monsterenergy.com

Monster Energy Supercross returns Saturday to Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Racing begins at 6:30pm. Ticket prices start at $25.00.

Asian American Expo

The Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

http://www.asianamericanexpo.com

The Asian American Expo at the Fairplex in Pomona is a huge event encompassing six exposition halls accommodating more than one-thousand vendors, eight performance stages, and three unique food courts.

Jazz & Cuisine Return to the Historic Dunbar

Delicious at the Dunbar

Dunbar Hotel – Village

Javier Vergara Jazz Trio

4225 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

323 918 2087

deliciousatthedunbar.com

We can get into the spirit of 2019 award season. The movie GREEN BOOK has just won five Golden Globes as well as a Critics Choice Award. The movie is inspired by the real story of the real GREEN BOOK, which was a listing of safe places that would accommodate African American travelers during the segregation of the Jim Crow Era. One of those safe places was the Dunbar Hotel in South Los Angeles.

The complex has been completely restored as a residential complex and is now home to a new restaurant and new music. The Delicious at the Dunbar features delicious Soul Food and Mexican cuisine. And, tonight, enjoy the Jazz “Javier Vergara Trio” playing from 6pm to 9pm.

A Day of Service in Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. @10am

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3615 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.adayon.org

Members of Holman United Methodist Church, the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and friends and members of the Crenshaw community will host a “Day of Service” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Free medical, dental, immigration and landlord tenant legal services, vision screenings, HIV/AIDS testing, and employment services will be available to residents of the Crenshaw community at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

A Day of Service was founded by Dr. Cassandra Bailey. For Registration and more information contact info@adayon.org.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration & HOPE Expo

South Bay Pavilion Mall

20700 Avalon Boulevard

Carson

323 282 1886

https://www.facebook.com/events/2108524849460156/

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by surrounding yourself with art, culture, and community resources. The L.A. South Chamber of Commerce “King Week Celebration” honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin L. King Jr.

This year the theme is “Keeping the Dream Alive, A Day of Service & Education.” The mission is to Engage, Educate, Empower, and Inspire Hope to build a better community.

The event will include:

*A Vendor Marketplace *Community Resource Fair *Youth Speeches and Talent Showcase, and a Civil Rights Exhibition.

#HOPE – Helping Other People Everyday

FREE Admission for the entire family.

For more information and Vendor Registration visit http://www.LAsouthchamber.com or call (323) 282-1886.

City of Inglewood Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration

310 412 8750

http://www.cityofinglewood.org

The City of Inglewood hosts its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration with a Commemorative Service, Parade and King Fest:

9 a.m. Commemorative Service at The Tabernacle, located at 321 N. Eucalyptus Ave.

11 a.m. King Day Parade along Manchester Boulevard (Eucalyptus Ave. to Hillcrest Blvd.)

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. King Fest Family (Market Street from Florence Ave. to Hillcrest Blvd.)

The King Day event will feature performances by local choirs and community groups, as well as participation from elected officials and special guests.

Actor Glynn Turman (“Bumblebee” and “How to Get Away with Murder”) and NFL Rams legend Eric Dickerson will serve as Grand Marshals, along with the Buffalo Soldiers, Tuskegee Airmen, and Montford Point Marines who will serve as special guests.

The event will include performances by the Heritage Music Foundation Chorale and dance ensemble Glad II. A King Day parade will follow after the service beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. March participants will leave The Tabernacle and travel Manchester Boulevard to Hillcrest Boulevard with festivities culminating along downtown Market Street (Market Street from Florence Avenue to Hillcrest Boulevard).

The 2019 King Day activities will continue on downtown Market Street (Market Street from Florence Avenue to Hillcrest Boulevard)with King Fest, including commercial vendors, interactive games, food trucks, and live entertainment.

31st Annual Long Beach Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade & Celebration @ 10:30am

Martin Luther King Jr. Park

1950 Lemon Avenue

Long Beach

562 570 6816

Join Long Beach community members for the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace & Unity Parade and Celebration. Celebrate the life and legacy of a visionary who changed the world by promoting equality, justice, and peace.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street, with grand marshals including Naomi Rainey-Pierson, Long Beach branch president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The parade will wind its way through the city and end at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The celebration continues at the park with food, music, and more. All ages are welcome!

Free!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles,

213 744 2084

caamuseum.org

At the California African American Museum explore the exhibition LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963, which tells the story of how on May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. The event was named the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” described as one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, preceeding the famous 1963 March on Washington.

The Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 was part of a full day of support for racial equality and attracted celebrities Dorothy Dandridge, Rita Moreno, Paul Newman, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Gregory, and other notable supporters of King. Earlier that day, King attended First African Methodist Episcopal church and was the guest of honor for an evening reception where Los Angeles luminaries such as Marlon Brando were in attendance.

By the way, California African American Museum presents a DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION, Monday, January 21st, 2019, from 10am to 5pm. The daylong event is free!

For more information about the exhibition and CAAM events, please check the website: caammuseum.org

Make it a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

