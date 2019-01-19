Women’s March in Downtown L.A.: Parade Route, Schedule and Speakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crowds gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday as the Women's March took place for the third year across the country.

A Tongva nation blessing was scheduled at 8:30 a.m. at Pershing Square before speakers addressed the marchers at around 9 a.m.

Attendees were expected to head to City Hall at 10 a.m., with programming scheduled through 2 p.m.

Speakers at Saturday's event included Gloria Allred, newly elected Rep. Katie Hill and state Assembly Member Wendy Carillo. A complete list of the speakers can be found on the Women's March Los Angeles Foundation website.

Organizers advised marchers to take public transportation. The group's website posted the following route map:

