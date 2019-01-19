Worried Family Seeks Mentally Disabled New York Man Who Went Missing in L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a mentally disabled man who vanished from a care facility in New York and boarded a bus to Los Angeles are desperately seeking the missing man.

Dewayne Williams, 22, arrived in the Skid Row-area of L.A. on Monday, according to family. He was spotted on surveillance camera footage getting off a bus. He hasn't been seen or heard from since

He suffers from autism and schizophrenia and has the mental capacity of a 14-year-old, family members said. He requires potent medication, which is due to wear off in the coming days.

He boarded a Greyhound bus after escaping from an institution in Albany, New York, according to mother Tekeya Gibson. She, William's step-mother and other family members have travelled to Southern California to look for him.

"I can't eat. I can't sleep. I have to keep going," she said. "There's nothing in me that will let me continue living my life without finding my son."

The worried mother added that her son was enamored with "the California Dream."

Williams was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger coat, a gray sweat shirt and possibly a white button-up shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees Williams is urged to contact police immediately.