3 Killed in Shooting on Remote Palmdale Road ID'd as L.A.-Area Men in Their 20s

The three men killed on a remote, unlit road above Palmdale late Wednesday night were all from the Los Angeles area, L.A. County coroner’s officials said Saturday.

The dead men were identified as Olukayode A. Owolabi, 27, of the South Bay community of Westchester; Sean B. Cowen, 24, of Van Nuys; and David Adalberto Hernandez-Licona, 24, of Boyle Heights, coroner’s Lt. David Smith said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight, according to coroner’s records.

A fourth man who was also shot survived and used his cellphone to call 911 at 11:16 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said Thursday.

