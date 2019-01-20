× LAUSD Strike: Marathon Weekend Bargaining Sessions Continue

Teams from the teachers union and the L.A. Unified School District are working long hours this weekend to settle a teachers’ strike that has so far cost students five days of normal instruction.

On Saturday, they met at City Hall for nearly 12 hours, from 10:57 a.m. to 10:28 p.m. They were expected to resume talks about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, which is mediating the talks, has been sending out the news of when they start and stop. With both sides honoring a new confidentiality agreement, that is just about the only information being released.

The long hours could be seen as an indication of serious intent to settle, perhaps even a sign of progress. They also suggest the difficulty of reaching a settlement in time for teachers to return to class Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

