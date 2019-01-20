Man Wounded in Norwalk Drive-By Shooting

Deputies are seeking two attackers in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a man wounded in Norwalk on Sunday evening, officials said.

The shooting took place about 8 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 11100 block of Rartfliffe Street, near Fairford Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Oscar Rodriguez said.

The attackers, described only as male, fired on the victim from a passing car, the sergeant said.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, he said.

No further description of the attackers was available, according to Rodriguez. The motive was also not yet clear.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Norwalk Station at 562-863-8711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.