Officials Investigate Shooting Death of 25-Year-Old Man in Bellflower

An investigation is underway after the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Bellflower early Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at a residence the 17100 block of Downey Avenue around 12:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The officers learned that there was a party at the location and found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso in front of the home, the agency said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Department added.

Detectives said the shooting happened after an altercation among several people in front of the home.

The Sheriff's Department provided no further information.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.