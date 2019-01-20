Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 20th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday! It's a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend. There are several holiday related events and more on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!

-0-

Are You Ready for the Next Disaster?

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11,

Van Nuys

1-800-479-7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly Northridge Earthquake, which cause more than 20-billions dollars in damage. Are you ready for the NEXT earthquake?...the NEXT wildfires?...the NEXT flood? One resource is Jeff Edelstein of SOS Survival Products, who has been teaching Southern Californians since 1989 how to protect themselves and prepare for all kinds of emergencies.

He‘s says there’s both new technology as well as practical information and products most of us forget or never knew!

Edelstein’s company also offers classes to give us guidance. To see the complete of classes, as well as services and products available at SOS Survival Products, check the website: http://www.sosproducts.com

-0-

Free Admission!

Cats on Glass Gallery

1147 South Hope Street

Los Angeles

http://www.CatsOnGlassGallery.com

This is different! It’s a cat adoption event! CATS ON GLASS is happening in downtown Los Angeles. For a suggested ten-dollar donation, which is being donated to spcaLA, we can explore a larger-than-life-cat display. All of the cats and kittens are available from the spcaLA for adoption.

Meet your feline Friend for Life from Noon to 8pm. For more information take a look at the catsonglassgallery.com website.

-0-

Exhibition Extended!

Free!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

Last weekend, I told you “PHOTO ARK: ONE MAN’S QUEST TO DOCUMENT THE WORLD’S ANIMALS” was closing at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. Good news! This educational exhibition has been extended now through Monday, January 21st, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This is a multiyear project led by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His life mission is to photograph every species living in the world’s zoo and wildlife sanctuaries to encourage conservation and protection.

So far, he has visited more than 40 countries, creating an archive of global diversity that includes portraits of more than 8,000 species.

This extraordinary exhibition is free!

-0-

Asian American Expo

The Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

http://www.asianamericanexpo.com

The Asian American Expo at the Fairplex in Pomona is a huge event encompassing six exposition halls accommodating more than one-thousand vendors, eight performance stages, and three unique food courts.

-0-

Sand Mandala, a Tibetan Buddhist Tradition

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 North Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

626 787 2680

pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

In Pasadea, the USC Pacific Asia Museum hosts Tibetan monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery. They’re here for a week creating a Sand Mandala, a Tibetan Buddhist tradition that involves the creation and destruction of paintings made from colorful sand.

Once completed it is ritualistically dismantled to symbolize the Buddhist belief in the transitory nature of material life.

Museum visitors will be able to observe the creation of the mandala during regular public open hours and attend special ceremonies at the following times:

Sunday, January 20 at 12:00pm – OPENING CEREMONY

Wednesday, January 23 at 12:00pm – Prayers for World Peace and meet the monks.

Thursday, January 24 at 7:00pm - Chod Puja: a combination of chanting, music, prayer and visualizations using Tibetan instruments.

Saturday, January 26 at 12:00pm – CLOSING CEREMONY

-0-

Expo Quinceaneras y Novias

1300 Soto Street

Los Angeles

http://www.eventosdanny.com

Find all of your Quinceaneras services in one place.

-0-

12th Annual Southern California Slack Key Festival

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Redondo Beach

http://www.slackkeyfest.com

Played from the heart and soul through the fingers, and flowing with vivid tropical images, Hawaiian ki ho'alu (Slack Key) is one of the great acoustic guitar traditions in the world. In Slack Key, some of the strings are slacked from the standard tuning, with the thumb playing the bass while the other fingers play the melody and improvise in a finger-picked style.

Since 2008, the Southern California Slack Key Festival has been the biggest Hawaiian music concert event on the mainland U.S., showcasing Grammy-winning slack key guitarists, the best hula dancers in the world, special guest performers and an Island Marketplace.

-0-

AFC & NFC Championship Viewing Party

The Savoy

218 South La Brea Avenue

Inglewood

thesavoyentertainmentcenter.com

If you’re looking for a location to watch today’s AFC and NFC Championship, there’s the Savoy in Inglewood. Doors open at 11:30am.

-0-

Free!

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963

California African American Museum

600 State Drive, Exposition Park

Los Angeles

caamuseum.org

In observance of this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday weekend, you might want to visit the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

The free exhibition LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963. Here you will learn Dr. King organized one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country before his famous March on Washington.

-0-

Free!

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Message @ 3pm

The African American Cultural Center

3018 West 48th Street

Los Angeles

323 299 6124

Join the conversation and information about the vision and the message of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

-0-

It’s a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

