Two Separate Wrong-Way Crashes on 91 Freeway Overnight Leave 1 Dead, Others Injured

Two separate wrong-way crashes occurred on the 91 Freeway in the early hours Sunday in Orange County, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Officers believe alcohol did play a factor in at least one of the crashes.

One person died around 4 a.m. Sunday after their vehicle slammed into the center divider while heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Euclid.

Investigators believe the driver made it several miles going the wrong direction before the crash.

The vehicle then caught fire, completely engulfing it. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but the driver did not survive.

Authorities have not yet identified that person. The crash caused eastbound lanes to close during cleanup and investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in that crash.

A separate wrong-way crash took place around 3 a.m. with a driver heading eastbound in the westbound lanes.

California Highway Patrol said two vehicles were involved in an initial crash on the 91 Freeway near Gypsum Canyon, and then at least two other crashes occurred in the traffic backup, a total of five vehicles involved.

Investigators said four people were taken to hospitals, with one in person said to be in critical condition.

The conditions of the other victims is not known at this time.

One person involved in a secondary crash was reportedly arrested.

"The one that was arrested was after the fact. It was in the backup of the wrecked vehicles," Sgt. Michael Stoney with California Highway Patrol said.

All lanes have since reopened.