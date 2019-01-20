Upland Police Searching for Parents of Toddler Found Alone at Park

Authorities are searching for the family of a toddler found alone in a stroller at a park in Upland.

According to Upland police, officers responded to Cabrillo Park in the 1400 block of W. 11th St. at around 8:30 a.m. regarding the child.

“There were no other subjects around and no personal identifying information on the stroller or within its contents,” a statement from the agency said.

Police described the child as a mixed-race boy 15 to 17 months old with blue eyes and blonde hair. He’s about 2 feet tall and 22 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the toddler can contact officials at 909-946-7624.

URGENT MESSAGE:

Please share with family and friends. Call us with any information about this case. pic.twitter.com/tUeIM6jZJq — Upland Police Dept. (@UplandPD) January 20, 2019