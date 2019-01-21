1 Wounded, 1 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire on Car in North Hollywood; Shooter at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were searching for a gunman who shot a man and injured a woman Monday night in a North Hollywood shooting that was being investigated as gang-related.

Gunfire erupted around 7:20 p.m. after the shooter approached a vehicle the victims were in parked on the 6300 block of Bellingham Avenue — not far from the Regency movie theater — and confronted them, according to Sgt. Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three people were in the car, and two of them were wounded. A man was struck by a bullet and in stable condition, while a woman was struck by broken glass, Lopez said.

The victims' bullet-riddled sedan ended up about a block away, near the corner of Sylvan Street and Agnes Avenue, officials said.

The shooter fled the scene, but police detained the third occupant of the victims' vehicle and took him into the station for questioning.

Investigators believed the incident was likely gang-related.

No further details were available.