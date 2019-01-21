2019 Kingdom Day Parade Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in South Los Angeles with a preview of the 35th Annual KINGDOM DAY PARADE. Parade organizers report the parade starts at 10am at the intersection of Western and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The parade will travel west on MLK Boulevard to Crenshaw Boulevard, south on Crenshaw Boulevard to Vernon. After the parade, there is a Kingdom Day Festival at Leimert Park.

For more information, please check the websites:

35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

MLK Kingfest 2019

Leimert Park @ Crenshaw & 43rd

Los Angeles

(323)942-9583

Free!

Los Angeles Freedom Rally, 1963 Exhibition

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

(213)744-2084

If you have questions, please feel free to email Gayle Anderson at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call Gayle at 1(323)460-5732.