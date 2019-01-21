Bruce Lurie, owner of the Bruce Lurie Gallery joined anchors Lu Parker and Courtney Friel to promote the LA Art Show in downtown Los Angeles. They were joined by two featured artists: Nelson de la Nuez and Scarlet Mann.
2019 L.A. Art Show Preview
