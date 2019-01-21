Authorities Search for Killers of 2 Men in Separate Shootings in San Bernardino, Releasing Photo of 1 Victim

Authorities are searching for the killers in two separate fatal shootings in San Bernardino just days apart, releasing a photo of the victim in one of the slayings Monday.

Richard Sams, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home located in the 600 block of North Crescent Avenue on Jan. 14 after authorities were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

Police released a photo of Sams along with another statement announcing their search for the assailant involved in another deadly shooting in the city just four days later.

About 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers got a call about a shooting somewhere in the 100 block of West 9th Street, police said.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim in a vacant field,” a news release reads.

The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His identity has not been released, and he has only been described as a 31-year-old black man. His suspected killer is believed to be a black man between 20 to 30 years of age, police said.

A description of the suspect in Sams’ killing has not been released. Authorities have not said there’s any connection between the two homicides.

Police are hoping the public can assist in the ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting of Sams can contact Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-384-5613. Those with information about the other homicide can reach Detective Campos at 909-384-5619 or Sergeant Shank at 909-384-4955.