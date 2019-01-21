Authorities Search for Missing Hiker in Angeles National Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a missing hiker in the La Crescenta area of Angeles National Forest.

The 58-year-old man went on a hike with his son Sunday, and when the son wanted to go higher, the father stayed behind. Montrose Search and Rescue officials told KTLA.

The son said he'd meet his father at the bottom, but his dad wasn't there when he returned from the hike. Authorities began searching for the hiker around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue crews remained at the scene early Monday but were taking a break before resuming the search at daybreak.

No further details, including the man's name, have not been released. The son did not want to be identified.