Brea Divided Over Elementary School Named After Superintendent Accused of Having Ku Klux Klan Ties

A push to rename William E. Fanning Elementary School has been the cause of a great divide among Brea residents for the last year and a half.

Those who support a name change claim William E. Fanning, a former Brea-Olinda School District superintendent, had ties to the local Ku Klux Klan chapter in the 1920s. Opponents believe there is insufficient evidence to support a renaming.

Dozens people on both sides of the issue showed up for a school board meeting earlier this month. The board was originally expected to vote then, but the vote was rescheduled for Jan. 28.

Before the meeting, about 40 people rallied in the courtyard of the Brea Civic Center in support of renaming.

